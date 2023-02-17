Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Birthdays

Birthdays – February 17

Published

Birthdays:

Brayden Mahar – 13

Patricia Pinegar

Teresa Wright – Pie Winner!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Laura Nettles

Dwayne Mullins

Weekly Winners:

Cake – Griffin Woods

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Flowers – Tim & Stephanie Gassman

Daily prize winner of a piece of pie provided by The Mercantile – 210 N. Irwin St. in Manchester. Claim prize certificate at Thunder Radio studio, 1030 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN. 37355.

Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

1 day ago

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022