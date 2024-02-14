Birthdays – February 14

Birthdays:
- Velma Davis
- Larry Keele
- Sue Wilson
- Joseph Carrick
- Kevin Rowe
- Rosie Keele
- Griffin Woods
- Kimberly Hill
- Steve Ridner – 69
- Bonnie VanWinkle
- Brylee Haithcock – Pie Winner!
Daily prize winner of a piece of pie provided by The Mercantile – 210 N. Irwin St. in Manchester. Claim prize certificate at Thunder Radio studio, 1030 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN. 37355.
Weekly prize winner of a birthday cake provided by Food Lion and a Floral Arrangement provided by The Mossy Pot. Claim certificates at Thunder Radio studio. Drawings M-F at 4:30 p.m. on air: 1320 AM, 107.9 FM. Call in birthdays and anniversaries daily at 931-728-1320.