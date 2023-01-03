Connect with us

Birdie Pearl Jernigan Stepp

Mrs. Birdie Pearl Jernigan Stepp, age 94, of Wartrace, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, December 30, 2022, in Manchester, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Preston Stepp of 48 years and parents, Estle and Dorothy Jernigan; sisters, Lurli Floyd and Neta Deberry; brothers-in-law, Cecil Deberry and Ray Woods; brothers, Keithley Jernigan, Levi Jernigan and Brantley Jernigan; infant sister Alice Jernigan.

Survivors include sisters, Hazel Jernigan Woods, Blonda (Jackie) Parker and Virginia (Jimmy) Rigsby; brother-in-law Doyle (Sylvia) Stepp, and lots of nieces and nephews.

Birdie was a devoted and loving wife, caring for Bobby the last few years of his life. She was a homemaker and excellent seamstress. She cooked, quilted, and babysat her husband’s nieces. She was a wonderful Christian woman and was a member of Noah Church of Christ. She was a happy person and loved her caregivers who were so good to her. She could outwalk them and her in her 90’s.

She was “Mrs. Birdie” to all at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic. The nurses gave her hugs, and she always returned them with a big smile. In her later months she could not communicate well with the family as she could not say her words, but she would still “tell” you all about it. She will be greatly missed, especially by her sisters as she was like a second mother to them.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beechgrove Cemetery in Beechgrove, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stepp family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

