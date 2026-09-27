Billy Wayne Lumbley of Manchester, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 68 years.

A native of Gulfport, Mississippi, he is the son of the late Marvin E. and Louise Malone Lumbley. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Joe Collins, one brother, James Lumbley, and three sisters, Geri McKinney, Janice McGill and Ruby Lumbley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2026, at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Daves- Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Leming Cemetery in Normandy, Tennessee. Friends may visit on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Billy loved playing cards, especially canasta and spades. He enjoyed playing chess and dominos. He enjoyed his early morning rice, sausage and coffee, even though coffee usually turned into an all-day thing. He enjoyed mowing on his John Deere, and he loved his western movies and was a big John Wayne fan. Billy loved his family and enjoyed the time he could spend with them.

His survivors include his wife of 49 years, Peggy Ann Lumbley of Manchester, Tennessee, children, Billy Lumbley Jr. of Manchester, Tennessee, Christy Brewer (Michael) of Manchester, Tennessee, Angie Meerdink of Hillsboro, Tennessee, Lisa Masters of Manchester, Tennessee, Cindy Darnell (Lonnie) of Normandy, Tennessee and Jessica Howard (Jason) of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Billy is survived by one sister, Del Breedlove of Hillsboro, Tennessee, 18 grandchildren, Mercediz (Dusty) Destiny, Aaliyah, Paige, Lex, Kristin, Ashley, Michael, Ronnie, Austin, Mindy, Kiera, Brooke, Jennifer (Dustin), Donna, Natalie, Abby and Sam. He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, Tyler, Addison, Hunter, Dixie, Noah, Copeland, Jayce, Alora, Isabella, Luka, Raelynn.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Billy Lumbley.