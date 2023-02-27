Billy H. Hale, age 89, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. Mr. Hale was born February 2nd, 1934, in Appleton, TN, to the late Cilvie Otto “C.O.” and Eva Inez Hale.

Billy and his late wife Nancy were the business owners of A&G Equipment since 1967, they were also previous owners and board members of KOA. He was also a Field Rep. for Carnation Milk and a Sales Manager for Massey Fergusson. In his younger years, Billy served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1962. He was a member of American Legion since 1961 and was a member of The Lions Club and was at one time president. Billy was a believer in the Christian faith and was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family, farming, tractor pulling, working at A&G Equipment, and watching NASCAR. Prior to his wife’s passing, he and Nancy enjoyed camping and traveling together.

In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his wife Nancy Dee Hale; sister Margie Ann King; and great granddaughters Harper and Parker Preston. He is survived by sister Virginia Davis; daughter Debra Meeker (Ronnie); sons Bruce Hale (Jana) and Glenn Hale; grandchildren, Erica Preston (Brad), Megan Walling (Shane), Dalton Hale, Jordan Meeker (Laina), Forest Hale (Brooklynn); greatgrandchildren, Abbie Gault, Mason Walling, Reese Meeker, Miles Walling, Jameson Meeker, Saige Walling and Hadee Hale; nephew, Scott Rademacher; nieces, Beverly Ray (Jimmie), Patricia McMurtrey (Randy), Cheryl Rademacher; and several extended family and friends.

Visitation for Mr. Hale will be held Saturday, February 25th, from 3pm till 8pm. With funeral services the following day on Sunday, February 26th, at 12:00pm with visitors welcome prior. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens immediately following the service and funeral procession.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hale family.