News

Bill would increase punishment for intentionally blocking roads

Published

Republicans have filed legislation aimed at preventing roadways from being
illegally blocked by protesters in Tennessee.

House Bill 2031, sponsored by State Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson, would
increase the penalty for intentionally obstructing roadways or other areas
used for transportation from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class D felony. The
legislation would also allow anyone who suffered injury or loss as a result
of the crime to seek compensatory damages through legal action.

“Blocking highways and bridges for a protest without obtaining the necessary
approval beforehand creates an extremely dangerous situation for both
participants and the general public,” Barrett said. “Protests have their
time and place, but this type of behavior is unacceptable and must have more
severe consequences.”

A Class D felony is punishable by a minimum of two years in prison and a
maximum fine of $5,000. If approved, House Bill 2031 would take effect July
1.

House passes bill requiring judges to prioritize safety when setting bonds

House Republicans this week passed legislation prioritizing the safety of
communities when pretrial decisions and bail determinations are made for a
defendant.

Present law requires bail to be set as low as the court determines is
necessary to reasonably assure a defendant’s appearance in court. House Bill
1642, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, does
not do away with other mitigating bond factors a judge must consider when
determining bond, but simply says the community’s safety must come first.

Other factors, such as the nature of the offense, apparent probability of
conviction, and likelihood of appearing for their court date, would still be
considered. The bill passed with strong bipartisan support. The Senate
chamber is expected to take up the companion version of the bill in the
coming weeks.

