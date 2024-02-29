Bill would increase punishment for intentionally blocking roads

Republicans have filed legislation aimed at preventing roadways from being

illegally blocked by protesters in Tennessee.

House Bill 2031, sponsored by State Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson, would

increase the penalty for intentionally obstructing roadways or other areas

used for transportation from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class D felony. The

legislation would also allow anyone who suffered injury or loss as a result

of the crime to seek compensatory damages through legal action.

“Blocking highways and bridges for a protest without obtaining the necessary

approval beforehand creates an extremely dangerous situation for both

participants and the general public,” Barrett said. “Protests have their

time and place, but this type of behavior is unacceptable and must have more

severe consequences.”

A Class D felony is punishable by a minimum of two years in prison and a

maximum fine of $5,000. If approved, House Bill 2031 would take effect July

1.

House passes bill requiring judges to prioritize safety when setting bonds

House Republicans this week passed legislation prioritizing the safety of

communities when pretrial decisions and bail determinations are made for a

defendant.

Present law requires bail to be set as low as the court determines is

necessary to reasonably assure a defendant’s appearance in court. House Bill

1642, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, does

not do away with other mitigating bond factors a judge must consider when

determining bond, but simply says the community’s safety must come first.

Other factors, such as the nature of the offense, apparent probability of

conviction, and likelihood of appearing for their court date, would still be

considered. The bill passed with strong bipartisan support. The Senate

chamber is expected to take up the companion version of the bill in the

coming weeks.