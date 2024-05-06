Bill prevents terrorist groups from recruiting on college campuses

Legislation ensuring public colleges and universities in Tennessee do not provide accommodations for terrorist groups was approved by the General Assembly recently.

House Bill 2348, sponsored by State Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, prohibits terrorist groups from being allowed to use meeting spaces or other forums, including electronic and print platforms, of publicly-funded entities to solicit support, recruit new members or encourage violent action.

“It is an insult to our taxpayers if we allow our tax dollars to support those who hate them,” Ragan said.

The bill specifically addresses entities designated by the U.S. Department of State as foreign terrorist organizations, groups found by courts of competent jurisdictions to have engaged in terrorism, and groups that receive financial or other support from designated entities.

Violations of this legislation are punishable by up to a $3,000 fine. House Bill 2348 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.