Big ticket auction items to be available at Saturday basketball auction; tickets still available

Saturday will provide an opportunity for anyone interested to eat a delicious prime rib dinner, enjoy live entertainment and bid on some big ticket auction items to support the Coffee County Central Lady Raider Basketball Team.

The fundraiser for the Lady Raiders – who are fresh off five straight district championships and currently sporting a 22-1 record and ranked in the top five in the state among multiple power rankings – is their biggest in-season money maker.

The dinner will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Praters BBQ (620 Woodbury Highway) and live entertainment with Tall Paul will follow. Cost to attend is $50 per ticket. Anyone wishing to get tickets should email head coach Joe Pat Cope at copej@k12coffee.net.

The live auction will feature highly coveted items, including:

-2 tickets to Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Nissan Stadium on May 19. Lower level seats in section 133, row K valued at $700

-Atlanta Braves package featuring 6 lower level tickets on row 6 for Sunday, May 7 vs. Baltimore. Parking pass included. Valued over $650

-Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center package for Feb. 19, includes 2 rooms with king bed, complimentary drink at Jack Daniels Saloon, complimentary drink at Fuse Sports Bar and private reservations at Old Hickory Steakhouse – valued $1,250.

-Humidor with 30 imported cigars

-A day in Lynchburg package with lunch at Mary Bobo’s with a private tour of Jack Daniels

-Spa Package

And several more.

