Big second half run powers Lady Raiders to 8th straight win

After seeing the lead dip down to 9 points midway through the third quarter, the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders took off on a 14-1 run to put away East Hickman Lady Eagles 53-37 in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic Wednesday in Tullahoma.

“We were able to get our trap going and get some turnovers and kind of take over a little bit there,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope of the second half run.

Coffee County actually went ahead by 15 early in the third quarter but the Lady Eagles drew to within 9 on a 3 pointer from Hillary Harris. From there it was all Coffee County. The Lady Raiders took off on a 14-1 run to put the game out of reach.

The Lady Eagles didn’t get a fourth quarter field goal until there was a minute to play.

Senior post Chloe Gannon finished with a team high 18 points for CHS and freshman guard Natalie Barnes pitched in 14.

“I’ve really been working hard at getting to the basket more,” explained Barnes.

Olivia Vinson added 8, Channah Gannon 6, Ava McIntosh 3, Jalie Ruehling 2 and Emaleigh Tarpley 2.

East Hickman’s Taylor Holt scored a game-high 20 points, including 4 3-pointers.

“(Holt) is probably a top 5 player we will face all season,” added Cope. “She can shoot, is tall and long. She is a good player.”

The win pushes the Lady Raider record to 15-1.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.

Coffee County will play again in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic on Thursday. The Lady Raiders will play Moore County at 3:30 p.m. and the Red Raider boys will follow at 5 p.m. against Glencliff. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

