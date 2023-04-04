Big blast from Davis lifts Lady Raiders past Milford, Ohio

Kaitlyn Davis knocked in 3 runs with a home run in the third inning and pitched a complete game to help lead the Coffee County Lady Raiders to a 5-1 win over Milford, Ohio Monday night in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR.

LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the third, Coffee County responded with big hits in the bottom half of the inning.

Paisley Campbell got a 2-out RBI single to score Madison Pruitt and tie the game at 1-1. Davis followed with a line-drive shot over the wall in right-center to score Chesnie Cox, who had walked, and Campbell.

The Lady Raiders added an insurance run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Savannah Cooper to score Aleayia Barnes, who was running for Jalyn Moran.

That was plenty for the Lady Raider defense and Davis in the circle. The senior right-hander only allowed 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 6 and walking 1. Two Milford hits were infield singles.

Milford’s lone run came in the third on a two out RBI single by Callie Allison to score Maddie Fugate.

Coffee County improves to 9-4 on the season with the win. The Lady Raiders will travel to Shelbyville to open District 6-4A play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. They will not play at home again until April 13 – when they host Shelbyville.