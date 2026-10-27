Beverly S. Smith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, October 26th, 2026 at the age of 72. Beverly was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Hugh Sullivan, Jr. and Patricia Weatherford Sullivan. During her life she worked as a Medical Claims Adjuster with several insurance companies, including Provident Life Insurance and was a long-time member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. Beverly loved making crafts, singing, and spending time with her beloved family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Jimmy Steele; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd “Smitty” Smith and Marjorie Smith. Beverly is survived by her husband, Robert W. Smith; two daughters, Kymberley (Sam) Williams and Elaine Steele; one sister, Mandy (Danny) Ward; one brother, Keith (Stephanie) Sullivan; five grandchildren, Haley (Eric) Hansson, Hannah (Taylor) Donelson, Elijah Williams, Austin (Halley) Scott, and Brooke (Melanie) Steele; and twelve great-grandchildren, Emma, Kara, Harvey, Theo, Ellie, Titus, Toren, Lucas, Nathaniel, Jacob, Jaxson, and Teagan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29th, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:30-7:30pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30th, 2026 at Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Tullahoma at 1:00pm with Pastor Shebbie Shields officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has ask that donations be made to either Welsey Heights United Methodist Church, 2101 E. Lincoln St. Tullahoma, TN 37388 or to her great-grandson, Nate’s GoFund Me to support his journey with PKAN, Nate’s GoFund Me.