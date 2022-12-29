Connect with us

Mrs. Beverly Ann Keele, age 72, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Keele was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Thomas Bryan and Lorene Gilliam Bryan. She was a homemaker all her life and dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Keele also loved to cook, can, and was known by her family as the best cook in the county. She also loved fishing and hunting and also loved to dance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Wanda Monroe and Dorothy (Marvin) Keele.

Mrs. Keele is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Keele Sr.; son, Donald Edward (Amie) Keele Jr.; daughters, Lisa Keele and Treva (Kevin) Wright; brothers, Tommy (Martha) Bryan and Jimmy (Lisa) Bryan; grandchildren, Tristan Keele, Tiffany McIllwain, Kamryn Wright, Loren Phillips, Ethan Phillips, Jaidon Phillips, Daldon Keele, and Dixon Keele; great grandchildren, Brantley Thompson and Waylyn Harden.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. David Petty officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Keele family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

