Bettye W. Roberson, 93, of Manchester, died Monday, December 19.

Born in Flint, Michigan, on November 2, 1929, Bettye graduated from Holcomb (Mo.) High School and began work as a secretary for the local superintendent of schools. She met her future husband, John Roberson, while she was working as a civilian employee at Malden Air Base, Mo., and he was an aviation cadet. They married March 28, 1953. His Air Force career moved them to multiple locations across the United States and they raised six children. They retired to Manchester in 1990 and built their dream home, “Serendipity.” He died Dec. 23, 2020. They were active members of First United Methodist Church in Manchester for over 30 years.

Among her superpowers: beautiful handwriting, a love of cooking, and a wonderful ability to listen. She never forgot a birthday, and although a quiet person, the special people in her life knew she loved them fiercely. The kindness she spread throughout her world extended to the many dogs lucky enough to live with her, from Powder in the early days of her marriage through her last dog, Pepper. Wheat pennies, boiled cookies, Hummel figurines, and chipmunks are just a few of the things that will whisper “Mom” to her children for years to come.

She is survived by sons David H. (wife Nancy) of Chattanooga, Mark S. (Christine) of Manchester, Philip W. of Concord, N.C., Alan Y. of Ormond Beach, Fl., and daughter Ann M. Young (Dana) of Chesterfield, Mo., 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Her youngest son, John M., preceded her in death in 1972.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, at First United Methodist Church,

Manchester, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

