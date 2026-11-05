Betty L Metcalf

Betty Lou Metcalf, age 82, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2026, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Dustin Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Farrar Hill Cemetery in Coffee Co.

Full obituary will be provided soon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Metcalf family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com