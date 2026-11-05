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Obituaries

Betty L Metcalf

Published

Betty Lou Metcalf, age 82, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2026, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Dustin Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Farrar Hill Cemetery in Coffee Co.

Full obituary will be provided soon.

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Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Metcalf family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

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