Betty K. Martin passed this life on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Seymour, Tennessee. She was born September 11, 1934 in Davidson County, Tennessee to her parents Hugh G. and Della Clemmons Kolbe. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Edward Q. (E. Q.) Martin. She is survived by her son, Norman K. Vetter (Beverly), daughter Lita V. Ferrell (Brad), daughter-in-law, Laura Martin, granddaughters, Brooksany Vettergreen, Holly Vetter, Autumn Vetter, Courtney Ferrell, McKenzie Martin and grandsons Quint Martin and Shane Martin.

As a child, Betty was fascinated by the idea that a person could write using a machine. This fascination led to her high school study of secretarial skills. She was the best secretarial student in her high school, the former DuPont High School in Old Hickory, and upon her graduation, won an award for that achievement given by the Life and Casualty Insurance Company of Nashville. Later she took courses to become a Certified Professional Secretary. After getting her children launched, Betty became a secretary at AEDC working for several companies there. She retired from SAS in 1999.

Betty Martin was a true friend. She and a group of classmates have been friends since the first grade at DuPont Elementary School Old Hickory TN. They graduated from Dupont High School in 1952. Calling itself, the Hickory Chicks, the group now includes Geraldine Short, Dottie Jackson and Marie White.

She was a member of Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester.

At her request, a graveside service conducted by her son, Norm Vetter, will be held on July 26 at 12:00pm noon at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, (lls.org) or a local charity of your choice.

Betty’s big smile and bigger heart will be missed by many.