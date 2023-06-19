Connect with us

Betty Joyce Clark Riddell

Published

Betty Joyce Clark Riddell, passed this life on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the age of 89 years at NHC Tullahoma in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Betty was born on April 8, 1934 in Chesterfield, Virginia to the late William Clark and Doris Oakley Clark.

She worked for many years at Harton Hospital and for doctors Snoddy and Galbraith. Betty was a devoted mother and grandmother and a longtime member of St. Paul’s Catholic church in Tullahoma.

Betty is survived by four sons: John (Pattie) Riddell Jr of Colorado, Bob (Tana) Riddell of Florida, Mike (Gayla) Riddell of Tennessee and Scott Riddell of Tullahoma, She is also survived by four grandchildren: Abbey, Zachery, Quinton and Clayton.   

Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tullahoma with burial following in Rosehill Memorial Gardens.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

