Mrs. Betty Jo Lenhart, age 63, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 10th, 2023. Mrs. Lenhart was born in Manchester, TN on June 7th, 1959, to the late Joe Williams and Mae Williams.

Mrs. Lenhart was a floor tech. at Legacy; and she was a lifelong believer in the Christian faith. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents Betty is preceded in death by her brothers, Ewin, Sam B., and Billy B.; and sister, Martha. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Frank; sons, Frank (Crystal), Steve (Kayla), Kevin (Chelsey); daughters, Angel (Justin), and Cindy (Austin); grandchildren, Destiny, Nathan, Aleah, Jade, Lily, Roxy, Layton, Nevaeh, Hudson, Chloe, Emma, Elijah, and Piper; brothers, Leighton, Clide, David, Hank, and Mike; sisters, Mary Sue, Linda, and Darlene.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 13th from 5:00 pm till 8:00pm.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lenhart family.