Betty Jean West, age 90, of Manchester, TN, passed away on June 26, 2024, after a battle with Alzheimer’s, and ultimately under Compassus Hospice care. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Alfred West, daughter Diana Turner Trail, stepdaughter and son-in-law, Susan and Leo Sain, grandson Jeremiah Vandagriff, step grandson Mike Love, half-brothers, Jackie and Jim Sullivan, and her mother and step father, Willie Mae and G.R. Shafer.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Turner of Cowan, Cheryl (Wayne) Vandagriff of

Manchester, Gena (Steve) Dix of Murfreesboro, stepdaughter Carol (Glenn) Love of Gulf Breeze, FL, grandchildren, Tonya Trail of Manchester, Rachel Dix (Chris) Bishop of Nashville, Jared (Rebecca) Dix of Maryville, great-granddaughters, Abigaile Vandagriff of Manchester, and Stella Dix of Maryville, step grandchildren, Greg (Jeanne) Love, Tammy Sain, Richard (Nikki) Sain, and Jonathon (Michelle) Sain, with several step great grandchildren.

Betty grew up on Daus Mountain in Sequatchie County, TN but lived most of her life in Manchester. She was an avid collector of antiques and volunteered at several antique malls, where she loved greeting people and sharing her knowledge of the history of antique pieces. She loved to read, the autumn time of year, and UT sports.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2024, from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with funeral services following at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any memorial donations to be made to the Coffee County Library in Manchester, TN, or to Compassus Hospice.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com