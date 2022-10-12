Connect with us

Obituaries

Betty Jane Boyce

Published

Betty Jane Boyce (Janie) age 52 of Shelbyville, Tn. passed away peacefully Friday night October 7th at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Salem Ohio, but had been a Bedford County resident since 1990. She was a long-time employee of Sanford Ink Company, working as a lead quality technician until their close in 2008. She had a tremendous love for country music with her favorites being Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, and George Jones. She loved to spend her time listening to her husband play music by these artists and many more on his guitar. She is preceded in death by two grandchildren Eliana Grace Nowlin and Nellie Marie Nowlin. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Darren Boyce of Shelbyville, Tn; daughters Heather (Jordan) Nowlin of Shelbyville and Kristin Boyce of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Riley Boyce-Holder, Julia Newsom, Bailey Nowlin, Maximus Wheeler, Kacy Faulk, and Jensen Nowlin. She is also survived by her mother, Linda Phillips and sisters, Brenda (Lee) Mason and Kim (Jake) Dunnavant all of Ardmore Al. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. The family has asked in lieu flowers, donations be made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral home to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

