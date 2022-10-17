Betty J Robinette of Normandy passed this life on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at the age of 86. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.

Mrs. Robinette, a native of Abingdon, VA, was the daughter of the late Clifford and Sara Lovern Miller. She was a member of Marble Plains Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing, square dancing, playing cards and cooking. She volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary at Harton Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William and Donald Miller.

Mrs. Robinette is survived by her husband, Glen Robinette of Normandy; son, Steven Robinette (Sara) of Niceville, FL; daughter, Shelly Garrett of Tullahoma; brother, Hunter Miller (Mary) of Bristol, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in her honor to the American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.