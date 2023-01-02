Betty Carol Burgess of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 63. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5 – 8 PM.

Mrs. Burgess, a native of Coffee County was born on November 29, 1959. She was a member of the New Life United Pentecostal Church and enjoyed helping with church dinners and activities. She was an avid fan of the soap opera, General Hospital and enjoyed story telling with her friends. She loved helping people and her favorite times were spent with her family.

Mrs. Burgess was preceded in death by her mother, Nina Jean Riddle; sister, Sarah Knoer and brother, Luther Paul Rollins.

Betty Carol is survived by sons, Dale Dodd; Michael Dodd (Barbie), Vernon Cole (Dena) and Crockett Burgess, all of Tullahoma; daughter, Lisa Dodd (Lesley Brazier) of Lebanon; brothers, Lacy Rollins and Pete Riddle, both of Tullahoma; sister, Darlene Arnold of Tullahoma; stepchildren, Chris Burgess of Tullahoma, Tony Cole, Mindy Cole, Christy Cole and Misty Cole, all of Iowa; grandchildren, Lane, Dakota, Camree, Selina, Sierra, Ashton, Dustin, Elijah, Trey, Kaitlyn, Brayton, Devon, Ceasar and Carteria and great grandchildren, Braden, Hudson, Nixie and Ezekiel.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.