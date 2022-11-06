Betty Ann Simmons, age 94, of Tullahoma, passed away on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. She was born to the late Floyd Elbert and Mary Magdalene (Murry) Bryant in Parsons, Kansas. Her husband, Joseph Simmons, preceded her in death in 2019, as well as her son-in-law, David Cizunas, and Sister, June Rust. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Cizunas, Nancy (John) Labeots, and Laura (Chris) Lambert; four grandchildren, Daniel (Jillian) Cizunas, Joseph (Fallon) Labeots, Katie (Kyle) Burt, and Rianna Lambert; and four great-grandchildren, Kody Labeots, Aurek Cizunas, Caulder Cizunas, and Elizabeth Cizunas. Betty graduated from Parsons Junior College in 1947 with her Associate of Arts Degree and then from Kansas University in 1949 with her Bachelor of Arts Degree with a major in microbiology. She then married Joseph Simmons in 1950 and they moved to Chicago. Betty then graduated from the School of Medical Technology at Norwegian-American Hospital in Chicago in 1950. She worked for many years as a medical technician at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Illinois. After Betty and her husband retired, they moved to Tullahoma to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed taking pictures and videos of her family and watching Hallmark movies. Betty also loved getting her whole family together to celebrate birthdays and holidays. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Watson-North Memorial Park in Winchester. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.