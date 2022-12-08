‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ comes to the Manchester Arts Center

For one weekend only, a hilarious holiday classic! A couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids—probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem and the fun when the Herdmans collide head-on with the Christmas story.

The shows runs Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

This show is presented by the Homeschool Theatre Enrichment Program (HSTEP) and is not a part of the Millennium season ticket package.

The Manchester Arts Center is located at 128 E Main St. in Manchester.

Tickets at the door, or head to https://millenniumrepertorycompany.thundertix.com/