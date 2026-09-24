Ben Lomand Connect Announces Trilight Mobile

Ben Lomand Connect has launched Trilight Mobile, expanding the cooperative’s communications services to include wireless service for residential and business customers.

Trilight Mobile was developed through a partnership among telecommunications cooperatives across Tennessee, including Ben Lomand Connect. The service provides access to nationwide 5G networks while allowing customers to receive sales and support through their local cooperative.

“At Ben Lomand Connect, our mission has always been to keep our communities connected,” said Greg Smartt, CEO and General Manager of Ben Lomand Connect. “The launch of Trilight Mobile represents the next step in that mission, providing our customers with a seamless communications experience at home, at work, and on the go. We are excited to offer a mobile solution that combines dependable nationwide coverage with the hometown service our customers deserve.”

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Ben Lomand Connect customers may sign up for Trilight Mobile online or in person and can choose to keep an existing phone number and compatible device or select a new phone or phone number. Devices purchased online are shipped directly to the customer’s home.

A limited selection of iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel models is also available at Trilight Mobile kiosks located in Ben Lomand Connect offices in McMinnville, Sparta, Crossville, and Tracy City, but a wider variety of phones is available on the Trilight webpage located on the Ben Lomand Connect website. The Trilight kiosk will be available at the new Manchester office following its planned opening in late 2026/early 2027.

The company is also offering a basic, cost-effective flip phone option for customers who do not need smartphone features.

Ben Lomand Connect’s local Customer Support Center (CSC) will provide frontline support for Trilight Mobile customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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As part of the launch, eligible customers may receive their first line free for 12 months. Trilight Mobile also offers residential and business plans, device financing, and several phone options.

For more information about Trilight Mobile, visit www.benlomandconnect.com/ mobile contact a local Ben Lomand Connect office or call 1-800-974-7779.

About Ben Lomand Connect

Ben Lomand Connect began serving customers on Oct. 1, 1954, providing local telephone service to rural Middle Tennessee. Today, the cooperative has more than 40,000 broadband connections and nearly 17,000 phone lines serving residential and business customers throughout its service area.

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Ben Lomand Connect also provides Managed IT services for businesses, BLTV video service, Ben Lomand Security, Ben Lomand Home managed Wi-Fi, and Secure Everywhere mobile medical security. Over the last three decades, the cooperative has built and managed more than 6,500 miles of fiber throughout its service area.