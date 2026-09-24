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Ben Lomand Connect Announces Trilight Mobile

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Ben Lomand Connect has launched Trilight Mobile,  expanding the cooperative’s communications services to include wireless service for residential  and business customers. 

Trilight Mobile was developed through a partnership among telecommunications cooperatives  across Tennessee, including Ben Lomand Connect. The service provides access to nationwide  5G networks while allowing customers to receive sales and support through their local  cooperative. 

“At Ben Lomand Connect, our mission has always been to keep our communities connected,”  said Greg Smartt, CEO and General Manager of Ben Lomand Connect. “The launch of Trilight  Mobile represents the next step in that mission, providing our customers with a seamless  communications experience at home, at work, and on the go. We are excited to offer a mobile  solution that combines dependable nationwide coverage with the hometown service our  customers deserve.” 

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Ben Lomand Connect customers may sign up for Trilight Mobile online or in person and can  choose to keep an existing phone number and compatible device or select a new phone or  phone number. Devices purchased online are shipped directly to the customer’s home. 

A limited selection of iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel models is also available at Trilight  Mobile kiosks located in Ben Lomand Connect offices in McMinnville, Sparta, Crossville, and  Tracy City, but a wider variety of phones is available on the Trilight webpage located on the Ben  Lomand Connect website. The Trilight kiosk will be available at the new Manchester office  following its planned opening in late 2026/early 2027. 

The company is also offering a basic, cost-effective flip phone option for customers who do not need smartphone features.

Ben Lomand Connect’s local Customer Support Center (CSC) will provide frontline support for  Trilight Mobile customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

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As part of the launch, eligible customers may receive their first line free for 12 months. Trilight  Mobile also offers residential and business plans, device financing, and several phone options. 

For more information about Trilight Mobile, visit www.benlomandconnect.com/mobile contact a local Ben Lomand Connect office or call 1-800-974-7779

About Ben Lomand Connect 

Ben Lomand Connect began serving customers on Oct. 1, 1954, providing local telephone  service to rural Middle Tennessee. Today, the cooperative has more than 40,000 broadband  connections and nearly 17,000 phone lines serving residential and business customers  throughout its service area. 

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Ben Lomand Connect also provides Managed IT services for businesses, BLTV video service, Ben  Lomand Security, Ben Lomand Home managed Wi-Fi, and Secure Everywhere mobile medical  security. Over the last three decades, the cooperative has built and managed more than 6,500  miles of fiber throughout its service area.

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