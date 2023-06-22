Ben Lomand CEO Greg Smartt Named President of Tennessee Broadband Association, Bolstering Statewide Fiber Connectivity

Press Release

Ben Lomand Connect proudly announces that Greg Smartt has been named the Tennessee Broadband Association President for 2023/2024. Smartt brings 39 years of industry knowledge to the position starting at Ben Lomand Telephone Cooperative in 1984 and becoming GM/CEO in 2021. Smartt has worked in many facets of the broadband industry, from lineman to installer, then from Operations Manager to managing fiber build projects throughout Ben Lomand’s territory.

Of the appointment, Smartt says, “I am honored and humbled to help serve our industry as the new President of the Tennessee Broadband Association. Our state finds itself as one of the top three states in the nation in the deployment of Gig fiber, and TNBA has helped lead that connectivity charge across the Volunteer State. Our industry still has much to achieve as we work with residents, businesses, and governmental agencies to further grow our state’s fiber footprint. I am proud to represent our Ben Lomand employees, Board of Directors, and members/customers over the next year.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Tennessee Broadband Association is comprised of independent and cooperatively owned companies like Ben Lomand Connect that provide almost 30% of the state with broadband and related services. Together these companies have invested more than $400 million in recent years to connect rural Tennesseans with fiber networks.

Carrie Huckeby, Executive Director for TNBA, states, “I look forward to working with Greg as he steps into the role of the association president. I know he will continue to move the association forward, keeping the focus on advocacy, education, and the members while also leading and supporting the goal to ensure Tennesseans are connected to fast and reliable broadband.”

Ben Lomand Connect began serving customers on October 1, 1954, to provide local telephone service to rural middle Tennessee. The cooperative has grown to over 21,500 phone lines and over 30,000 broadband connections to residential and business customers. Over the last three decades, Ben Lomand Connect has laid over 4,200 miles of fiber throughout their area.