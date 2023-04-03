Belles and Beaus sponsors CHS Prom Fashion Show after a five-year hiatus

In an effort to showcase the latest trends in prom fashion, Belles and Beaus sponsored the first Coffee County High School Prom Fashion Show in over five years. Students from the school’s Renaissance Card program had the opportunity to attend the show and view the new styles of dresses and tuxedos provided by the Decherd-based store.

The event also featured a Prom Fashion Show Giveaway, where students had the chance to win prizes donated by 20 local businesses, including Al White, CHS Theater Department, Jiffy Burger, Shoe Sensation, and Great Clips.

Seniors Chloe Gannon, Nikki Graham, Camry Moss, Emmalise Raymer, Anna Johson, Katie Cotten, Gabby Garcia, Kendal Brewer, Robbie Gilley, Landon Lowery, Isaiah Campbell, and Jacob Thompson participated in the show, modeling the latest prom fashion styles.

The event was deemed a great success, with support from local businesses like Southern Roots, Mayan House, El Molcajete, Bruce’s Florist, and Smoots Flowers and Gifts. Other businesses that donated or helped in some way included John St. Claire Photography, Kaylei E. Photography, Greg Green Photography, Pick a Rose Photography, Posh Nails, Zenful Nails, Tammy Nails & Spa, Prater’s BBQ, Jefferson’s, and O’Charleys.