Bedford County Resident Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has taken a local resident into custody following an extensive investigation based on an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip. The tip led authorities to suspect the individual of being involved in alleged child pornography activities.

As a result of the diligent work carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division, the resident, identified as Bill Gailey II, has been charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at Gailey’s residence, resulting in the seizure of significant evidence related to the alleged child pornography images. Following the search, Gailey was promptly taken to the Bedford County Jail and booked with a bond set at $200,000.

Law enforcement agencies are actively working to combat such offenses to protect the safety and well-being of children in the community.