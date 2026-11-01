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Bedford County Planners Approve Changes to Subdivision Rules

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Photo: Bedford County, Tennessee Facebook page

The Bedford County Planning Commission approved changes to the county’s subdivision rules during its October 27 meeting, according to reporting by Bedford County News.

The changes reduce the maximum number of lots in a simple subdivision from five to three, including the remaining portion of the original property. All lots must front an existing public road, with no new street or water or sewer line extension required.

Once a simple subdivision is recorded, the same parent property cannot be divided through that process again for 24 months, even if ownership changes.

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Commissioners delayed a separate proposal that would require new subdivision streets to connect to county roads with at least 20 feet of pavement or require developers to widen those roads. Staff will work with the county attorney on revised language.

The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for November 17 at 7 p.m.

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