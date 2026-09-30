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Bedford County News

Bedford County Mayor recognizes Tennessee Manufacturing Week

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Bedford County Mayor Curt Cobb signed a proclamation on Wednesday recognizing Oct. 2-9 as Tennessee Manufacturing Week. This was the second of three events promoted by Bedford County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development Committee. The first, on Tuesday, was a proclamation by the City of Shelbyville; the third, which will take place Monday, Oct. 5, will be public tours of Musgrave Pencil Company in Shelbyville.

Tennessee manufacturers contribute significantly to the state’s economic strength, generating $69 billion in manufacturing gross domestic product and supporting a diverse network of businesses, suppliers, and skilled workers. Manufacturing employs more than 352,000 Tennesseans across 5,787 manufacturing establishments, representing 10.4 percent of the state’s workforce.

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Bedford County Mayor Curt Cobb, signing the proclamation, is surrounded by (from left) Sunjong Park and Stephanie Yoo of DS Electera America; Lynda Botsch, chair of Bedford County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development committee and a member of the state workforce development board; Chamber CEO Joe Marchesoni; and Shelbyville City Council member Joshua Blevins. – photo provided by Bedford County Mayor’s Office

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