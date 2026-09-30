Bedford County Mayor recognizes Tennessee Manufacturing Week

Bedford County Mayor Curt Cobb signed a proclamation on Wednesday recognizing Oct. 2-9 as Tennessee Manufacturing Week. This was the second of three events promoted by Bedford County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development Committee. The first, on Tuesday, was a proclamation by the City of Shelbyville; the third, which will take place Monday, Oct. 5, will be public tours of Musgrave Pencil Company in Shelbyville.

Tennessee manufacturers contribute significantly to the state’s economic strength, generating $69 billion in manufacturing gross domestic product and supporting a diverse network of businesses, suppliers, and skilled workers. Manufacturing employs more than 352,000 Tennesseans across 5,787 manufacturing establishments, representing 10.4 percent of the state’s workforce.

Bedford County Mayor Curt Cobb, signing the proclamation, is surrounded by (from left) Sunjong Park and Stephanie Yoo of DS Electera America; Lynda Botsch, chair of Bedford County Chamber of Commerce’s Workforce Development committee and a member of the state workforce development board; Chamber CEO Joe Marchesoni; and Shelbyville City Council member Joshua Blevins. – photo provided by Bedford County Mayor’s Office