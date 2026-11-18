Community Rallies Around Injured Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy

The Bedford County community is rallying around a longtime law enforcement officer following a serious accident.

Sergeant Trey Green, a 17-year veteran of law enforcement in Bedford County, remains hospitalized following what authorities have described as a tragic accident.

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The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Green faces a difficult road ahead. Fellow officers, the Shelbyville Police Department, and community members are coming together to support Green, his wife, and their two children.

A fundraiser has been established to help the family with expenses during his recovery.

Authorities have not publicly released details surrounding the accident.