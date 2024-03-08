Becky Elaine Privett of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the age of 64. A Celebration of Life Gathering is scheduled at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 11 AM – 2 PM.

Becky, a native of Tennessee, was the daughter of the late Charles and Betty Brown Thomas. She enjoyed going to the lake, spending time with her family and watching TV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Chasity Privett Scott; brothers, Jackie, Dale and Don Thomas and sister, Helen Hazel.

Becky is survived by her son, Jessie Privett (Michelle) of Hillsboro; daughters, April Privett and Marie Johnson (Stacey), both of Manchester; brother, Jerry Thomas (Brenda) of Manchester; sister, Barbara Sanders (Earl) of Tracy City; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.