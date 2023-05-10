Beauty and the Beast Jr. comes to the Manchester Arts Center

Millennium Repertory Company invites you to be their guest at the castle of the Beast! Bring the whole family to join Belle and all your favorites – Cogsworth, Lumière, Mrs. Potts – and see the classic fairy tale come to life on stage with all your favorite songs and fun.

The Wee Actors Guild will present Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. at the Manchester Arts Center on May 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7:30 pm and May 13 and 21 at 2:00 pm.

2:00 Saturday matinees on May 13 and 20 will feature Millennium’s Homeschool Program cast, who will also perform for area schools the week of May 15.

Beauty and the Beast Jr. is based on the Disney film and is directed by Hope Petty. The Wee Actors Guild is made up of students ages 12 and under, and the Homeschool Theatre Enrichment Program is made up of students 7 – 18.

Tickets are just $5 for students and children, $10-$12 for adults, and are available at millenniumrep.org, or by calling 931-570-4489. The Arts Center is located at 128 E. Main St in Manchester. Beauty and the Beast Jr. is presented with the generous support of Stone Fort Mortgage.