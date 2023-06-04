Connect with us

News

Be the Bush Ministries Second Annual ‘One Stroke at a Time’ Golf Tournament, Saturday

Published

Be the Bush Ministries is set to hold their second annual “One Stroke at a Time” golf tournament on June 10, 2023, at the Willowbrook Golf Club in Manchester, TN. The tee-off time is at 8 am, with lunch being served at 12:30 pm. The lunch will be provided, and cash prizes will be given out.

A special guest, Darryl Strawberry, a former Major League Baseball player, will be in attendance.

There are four levels of sponsorship available: Platinum for $2000, Gold for $1000, Silver for $500, and Sponsor Hole for $250. The funds raised from the tournament will be used to support the ministry’s ongoing initiatives.

The Willowbrook Golf Club is located at 6751 McMinnville Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355. The event promises to be a fun-filled day of golfing and networking while supporting a good cause.

