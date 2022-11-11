BASKETBALL: Westwood sweeps Cascade in conference play

Kaysen Lowery knocked down a 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play to complete a second half comeback for the Westwood Rockets, send the game into overtime and eventually into the win column for the Rockets, 49-44 over Cascade Thursday night in Manchester.

The Rockets were down 22-8 at halftime before outscoring the Champions 13-3 in the third quarter to start the comeback effort.

Lowery finished with 19 points on the night, followed by Matthew White with 12 and Keller Hatfield with 7. Hatfield scored all 7 of his in the fourth quarter and overtime, including a big 3-pointer and a 4-of-4 performance at the free-throw line. Overall, the Rockets were 10-of-12 at the charity stripe in the win.

Zeke Jones also stepped up in overtime – scoring 5 points in the extra period.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets took care of business earlier in the night with a 43-23 win over the Lady Champions.

The girls win was much less dramatic. Westwood led 22-10 at halftime and continued pulling away behind 15 points from Reece Finch and 13 from Jules Ferrell.

The Lady Rockets improve to 5-1 with the win, the Rockets to 4-2.

Both teams will travel to Eagleville on Monday, Nov. 14.