BASKETBALL: Westwood splits with Cannon County to open season

Westwood’s Rocket basketball team opened the season with a thrilling win over Cannon County Thursday night in Manchester.

The Rockets got a bucket late to force overtime, then a big 3-pointer late from Zeke Jones sent Westwood home with a 72-71 overtime win over the Lions.

Jones finished with 12 points – all on 3-pointers for the Rockets. Westwood was led by Mason Troxler, who piled up 39 points on the night.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets fell behind early and never recovered in a 58-38 loss to Cannon County.

Jerzee Ferrell scored 9 for the Rockets in the loss, while Amelia Johnson and Carter Trail each pitched in 8 points.