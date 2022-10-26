BASKETBALL: Westwood splits with Cannon County in home opener

Westwood’s Lady Rockets got on track Tuesday, steam rolling past the Cannon County Lady Lions 54-24

Westwood took of like a Rocket in the first quarter and then held on from there – taking a 23-3 lead.

Eighth graders Jules Ferrell and Reece Finch led the way offensively with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Bella VanZandbergen added 8 points. Zallona Dillard and Paisley Dyer pitched in 4 points apiece. Finch scored 13 of her 16 in the first half to get the Rockets off to a hot start.

The Lady Rockets left more points at the free throw line, turning in a 13-of-26 effort at the stripe.

Westwood is now 1-1 on the young season with the win.

THE LADY ROCKETS WIN OVER WOODBURY WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE COFFEE COUNTY BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Rocket boys stumble

After an emotional win over Coffee Middle on Monday, the Rockets couldn’t get the offense going amid turnover struggles in a 45-21 home loss to Cannon County Tuesday.

Unofficially, Westwood had 24 turnovers on the night and only went to the free throw line twice.

Kaysen Lowery had 7 points for the Rockets and Matthew White added 6.

The Rockets are now 1-1 on the young season.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE COFFEE COUNTY BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE FOR THE AUDIO REPLAY.