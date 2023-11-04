Connect with us

BASKETBALL: Westwood boys keep rolling; girls fall to West

Published

Mason Troxler

Westwood boys jumped all over West Friday night at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester – getting in front 17-3 and hanging on for a 46-34 win over West Tullahoma.

All five Rocket starters pitched in in the scorebook, with three getting into double figures on the evening. Zeke Jones had 8 of his team-leading 13 in the first quarter, followed by Mason Troxler with 12 and Caleb Hill with 10.

Brady Christian added 7 and Kaden Ingle 4.

The Rockets were 6-of-10 at the free throw line in the win with 15 team turnovers. They improve to 8-2 on the season with the win.

LADY ROCKETS

In the girls game, Westwood trailed 8-6 after the first quarter but couldn’t keep things tight, eventually slipping to a 31-17 loss.

The Lady Rockets left points at the free throw line, going 13-of-24. West also left points at the stripe, going 12-of-24.

A total of 19 turnovers hurt the Lady Rockets, who were led by Amelia Johnson with 6 points.

