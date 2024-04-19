Connect with us

BASKETBALL: Vinson named to sports writers all-state team

Olivia Vinson heads to the basket for 2 of her 24 points Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 -- PHOTO BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Over a month after a historic season for the Coffee County Lady Raiders concluded and the postseason honors continue to come in.

Lady Raider junior Olivia Vinson has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team for class 4A.

Vinson and Lincoln County’s Abby Bryan were the only two players from District 9-4A selected to the team.

The Lady Raiders thrilled fans in the 2023-24 season with a District 9-4A championship, a Region 5-4A championship and a trip to the TSSAA State Tournament, which ended in the Final 4.

Vinson is a three-year starter for the Lady Raiders and verbally committed to play for Lipscomb prior to her junior season. She is expected to sign with the Bison this November.

Other members of the Class 4A TSWA All-State Team:

Carrington Jones – Bartlett

Natalya Hodge – Bearden

Kimora Fields – Bradley Central

Harmonie Ware – Bradley Central

Ella Ryan – Brentwood

Imari Berry – Clarksville

Lauren Hurst – Cleveland

Carlyn Burdette – Collierville

Kyleigh Bacon – Daniel Boone

Caroline Hill – Dobyns-Bennett

KJ McNealy – Farragut

Abby Bryan – Lincoln County

Torri James – Rossview

Cybil Penland – Sevier County

