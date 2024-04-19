BASKETBALL: Vinson named to sports writers all-state team

Over a month after a historic season for the Coffee County Lady Raiders concluded and the postseason honors continue to come in.
Lady Raider junior Olivia Vinson has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Team for class 4A.
Vinson and Lincoln County’s Abby Bryan were the only two players from District 9-4A selected to the team.
The Lady Raiders thrilled fans in the 2023-24 season with a District 9-4A championship, a Region 5-4A championship and a trip to the TSSAA State Tournament, which ended in the Final 4.
Vinson is a three-year starter for the Lady Raiders and verbally committed to play for Lipscomb prior to her junior season. She is expected to sign with the Bison this November.
Other members of the Class 4A TSWA All-State Team:
Carrington Jones – Bartlett
Natalya Hodge – Bearden
Kimora Fields – Bradley Central
Harmonie Ware – Bradley Central
Ella Ryan – Brentwood
Imari Berry – Clarksville
Lauren Hurst – Cleveland
Carlyn Burdette – Collierville
Kyleigh Bacon – Daniel Boone
Caroline Hill – Dobyns-Bennett
KJ McNealy – Farragut
Abby Bryan – Lincoln County
Torri James – Rossview
Cybil Penland – Sevier County