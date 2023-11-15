Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Second half lead slips away for Raiders against Cane Ridge

Published

Cooper Reed

A back and forth second half ended up with Cane Ridge on top Tuesday night in Manchester.

The Raiders let an 11 point lead disappear into a 6 point deficit, eventually retook the lead only to fall in the end: 50-47.

When all the dust settles, Coffee County will look back at opportunities missed in this one. Unofficially, the Red Raiders turned the ball over 20 times and were a dismal 8-of-22 at the free throw line in the loss.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite that – Coffee County showed plenty of fight.

The Raiders jumped out on a 10-3 run to start the second half and led 32-21.

But Cane Ridge answered, taking off on a 22-4 run. Coffee County eventually tied the game on a Jackson Shemwell bucket and a free throw with 3 minutes to play and Courtland Farrar put the Raiders up 47-26 on a free throw with 1:26 left.

But Cane Ridge’s Mareo Franklin buried a 3 from the corner to put the Ravens up 49-47 and Coffee County could never get back in front.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cooper Reed led Coffee County with 23 points on the night and Jackson Shemwell pitched in 11. Courtland Farrar had 6, Jayden Carter 4 and Brady Wright 3.

The loss drops the Raiders to 0-1 on the season. They will host playday games Saturday at Coffee Middle School.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO CATCH THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Jaiden Warren
Brady Wright
Jackson Shemwell
Cooper Reed
Cooper Reed
Jackson Shemwell

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023