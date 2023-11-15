BASKETBALL: Second half lead slips away for Raiders against Cane Ridge

A back and forth second half ended up with Cane Ridge on top Tuesday night in Manchester.

The Raiders let an 11 point lead disappear into a 6 point deficit, eventually retook the lead only to fall in the end: 50-47.

When all the dust settles, Coffee County will look back at opportunities missed in this one. Unofficially, the Red Raiders turned the ball over 20 times and were a dismal 8-of-22 at the free throw line in the loss.

Despite that – Coffee County showed plenty of fight.

The Raiders jumped out on a 10-3 run to start the second half and led 32-21.

But Cane Ridge answered, taking off on a 22-4 run. Coffee County eventually tied the game on a Jackson Shemwell bucket and a free throw with 3 minutes to play and Courtland Farrar put the Raiders up 47-26 on a free throw with 1:26 left.

But Cane Ridge’s Mareo Franklin buried a 3 from the corner to put the Ravens up 49-47 and Coffee County could never get back in front.

Cooper Reed led Coffee County with 23 points on the night and Jackson Shemwell pitched in 11. Courtland Farrar had 6, Jayden Carter 4 and Brady Wright 3.

The loss drops the Raiders to 0-1 on the season. They will host playday games Saturday at Coffee Middle School.

