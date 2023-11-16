BASKETBALL: Saturday playday brings big day of hoops to Coffee County

Basketball fans rejoice- Saturday will bring 20 high school basketball games to three different locations across Coffee County.

Coffee County Central Girls will be in action – playing three games at Coffee County Central. The Lady Raiders will play Fayetteville at 9 a.m., Beech at 4:30 p.m. (Thunder Radio Broadcast) and Nashville Christian at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Central High School boys will be playing two games at Coffee County Middle School. The Raiders will play Central Magnet at 12:30 p.m. (Thunder Radio Broadcast) and Portland at 6:30 p.m.

Below is the full schedule for the day:

COFFEE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PLAYDAY (100 Red Raider Drive)

9AM – FAYETTEVILLE VS COFFEE

10:30 – PAGE VS CEN MAGNET

12PM – PORTLAND VS EAST HAMILTON

1:30PM – BEECH VS LINCOLN CO

3PM – CENTRAL MAG VS PORTLAND

4:30PM – COFFEE VS BEECH

6PM – COFFEE VS NASH CHRISTIAN

COFFEE COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL PLAYDAY BOYS PLAYDAY (3063 Woodbury Highway, Manchester, TN)

11AM – BEECH VS LINCOLN

12:30PM – COFFEE VS CEN MAGNET

2PM – CHAT CHRISTIAN VS BEECH

3:30PM – TULLAHOMA VS PORTLAND

5PM – LINCOLN VS CEN MAGN

6:30PM – COFFEE VS PORTLAND

TULLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL (927 N. Jackson Street. Tullahoma, TN)

9AM – CHAT CHRISTIAN VS TULL BOYS

10:30AM – CHAT CHRISTIAN VS TULL GIRLS

12PM- – TULL JV VS BLACKMAN JV

1:30PM – NASH CHRISTIAN VS PAGE

3PM – EAST HAMILTON VS FAYETTEVILLE

4:30PM – BLACKMAN VS TULLAHOMA

6PM – LINCOLN CO VS CHAT CHRISTIAN