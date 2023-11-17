Connect with us

BASKETBALL: Rockets get road sweep at Liberty

Published

Brady Christian (24) and Kaden Ingle (23). -- Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson

Westwood basketball went to Liberty Thursday and brought back a pair of wins – completing the season sweep of the Patriots after beating them earlier this year in Manchester.

On the boys side, Westwood cruised to a win. The Rockets led 37-9 at the halftime break behind a 13 point first half from Caleb Hill.

Hill finished the night with 15. Mason Troxler added 11 and Brady Christian had 10. The Rockets improve to 13-2 on the season with the win.

LADY ROCKETS 44, LIBERTY 31

The Lady Rockets took a slim 12-11 first quarter lead and pulled away late to get a 13 point win over Liberty and a season sweep over the Lady Patriots.

Westwood’s Zallona Dillard had herself a career night – racking up 19 points to lead both teams. Dillard buried a couple of 3-pointers in teh second half. Carter Trail pitched in 11 points in the winning effort.

Westwood improves to 4-8 overall with the win.

Both teams will play against Coffee Middle School in a crosstown showdown on Friday, Nov. 17. This will be a rematch from Oct. 23. Tip is set for 6 p.m. in girls play with boys to follow. Both games will be played at Coffee County High School and can be heard on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.

