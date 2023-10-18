Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Rockets beat Community, advance to WT finals

Published

Westwood pounded the basketball inside and got 15 points from Mason Troxler in a 37-14 win over Community Tuesday night in the “World Tournament” at Forrest.

It was the second win in as many days for the Rockets in the tournament after beating Cascade on Monday.

Zeke Jones pitched in 8 points, Isaiah Buchanan 6 and Cooper Hinson 3. Kingslee Miller scored a couple points in the fourth quarter and Caleb Hill knocked down a free throw in the third quarter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The win advances WMS to the championship of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023