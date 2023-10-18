BASKETBALL: Rockets beat Community, advance to WT finals

Westwood pounded the basketball inside and got 15 points from Mason Troxler in a 37-14 win over Community Tuesday night in the “World Tournament” at Forrest.

It was the second win in as many days for the Rockets in the tournament after beating Cascade on Monday.

Zeke Jones pitched in 8 points, Isaiah Buchanan 6 and Cooper Hinson 3. Kingslee Miller scored a couple points in the fourth quarter and Caleb Hill knocked down a free throw in the third quarter.

The win advances WMS to the championship of the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.