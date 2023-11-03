Connect with us

BASKETBALL: Rocket boys keep rolling in conference play; girls fall

Published

Zeke Jones

Westwood’s Zeke Jones went off – piling up 22 points over the final three quarters to lead the Rockets to a 45-37 road win over Community Thursday night.

Jones caught fire after going scoreless in the first quarter. With Westwood trailing 5-4 after a quarter of play, Jones proceeded to bury five 3-pointers.

Post Mason Troxler turned in another solid night with a 14-point performance. Caleb Hill pitched in 6 and Brady Christian 2.

WESTWOOD GIRLS

Westwood’s girls basketball team couldn’t put together back-to-back wins.

The Lady Rockets followed their first win of the season with a tough 53-43 loss at Community on Thursday.

Westwood trailed 28-12 at halftime and was never able to pull within serious striking distance.

Sixth grade Lady Rocket Jerzee Ferrell led WMS in points with 13. Allison Russ and Zallona Dillard each added 5 points.

Westwood will host West Tullahoma at 6 p.m. Friday at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. That game can be heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.

