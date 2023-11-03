BASKETBALL: Rocket boys keep rolling in conference play; girls fall

Westwood’s Zeke Jones went off – piling up 22 points over the final three quarters to lead the Rockets to a 45-37 road win over Community Thursday night.

Jones caught fire after going scoreless in the first quarter. With Westwood trailing 5-4 after a quarter of play, Jones proceeded to bury five 3-pointers.

Post Mason Troxler turned in another solid night with a 14-point performance. Caleb Hill pitched in 6 and Brady Christian 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WESTWOOD GIRLS

Westwood’s girls basketball team couldn’t put together back-to-back wins.

The Lady Rockets followed their first win of the season with a tough 53-43 loss at Community on Thursday.

Westwood trailed 28-12 at halftime and was never able to pull within serious striking distance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sixth grade Lady Rocket Jerzee Ferrell led WMS in points with 13. Allison Russ and Zallona Dillard each added 5 points.

Westwood will host West Tullahoma at 6 p.m. Friday at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. That game can be heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.