BASKETBALL: Rocket boys keep rolling in conference play; girls fall

Westwood’s Zeke Jones went off – piling up 22 points over the final three quarters to lead the Rockets to a 45-37 road win over Community Thursday night.
Jones caught fire after going scoreless in the first quarter. With Westwood trailing 5-4 after a quarter of play, Jones proceeded to bury five 3-pointers.
Post Mason Troxler turned in another solid night with a 14-point performance. Caleb Hill pitched in 6 and Brady Christian 2.
WESTWOOD GIRLS
Westwood’s girls basketball team couldn’t put together back-to-back wins.
The Lady Rockets followed their first win of the season with a tough 53-43 loss at Community on Thursday.
Westwood trailed 28-12 at halftime and was never able to pull within serious striking distance.
Sixth grade Lady Rocket Jerzee Ferrell led WMS in points with 13. Allison Russ and Zallona Dillard each added 5 points.
Westwood will host West Tullahoma at 6 p.m. Friday at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. That game can be heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series.