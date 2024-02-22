BASKETBALL: Region tournament brackets available; Raiders and Lady Raiders home for first round

There are 64 basketball teams left across Tennessee in Class 4A. In girls play, that number will whittle down to 32 Friday night and then down to 16 on Monday. In boys play, those numbers will reduce on Saturday and Tuesday.

COFFEE COUNTY LADY RAIDERS PATH TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT

The Lady Raiders’ path to The Glass House (Murphy Center at MTSU for the state tournament) begins Friday night at home against Independence. That will be a 7 p.m. tip and is a must win game or the season comes to a close.

A win Friday would advance the Lady Raiders to the Region 5 semi-finals at 6 p.m. Monday night (Feb. 26) at Centennial High School against the winner of Page and Shelbyville. That is also a must-win, elimination game.

A win in Monday’s semi-finals would put the Lady Raiders in the Region Championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against either Nolensville, Columbia, Lincoln County or Brentwood. A win Wednesday would put the Lady Raiders at home on Saturday, March 2 in the state sectional for a shot at the state tournament. A loss in the region championship would put the Lady Raiders on the road Saturday in the sectional for a shot at the state tournament.

The Lady Raider program has never won a region championship.

The sectional game is a season elimination game. All Lady Raider postseason basketball can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

(GIRLS REGION BRACKET BELOW. GAMES HIGHLIGHTED IN YELLOW ARE ELIMINATION GAMES)

COFFEE COUNTY RED RAIDERS PATH TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT

The Red Raiders’ path to The Glass House (Murphy Center at MTSU) begins Saturday night at home against Franklin. That will be a 7 p.m. tip and is a must win game or the season comes to a close.

A win would advance the Red Raiders to the Region 5 semi-finals at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night (Feb. 27) at Centennial High School against the winner of Lincoln County and Independence. That is also a must-win, elimination game.

A win in Tuesday’s semi-finals would put the Raiders in the Region Championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday against either Columbia, Ravenwood, Brentwood or Warren County. A win Thursday would put the Raiders at home on Monday, March 4 in the state sectional for a shot at the state tournament. A loss in the region championship would put the Raiders on the road Monday, March 4 in the sectional for a shot at the state tournament.

The sectional game is a season elimination game. All Red Raider postseason basketball can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

(BOYS REGION BRACKET BELOW. GAMES HIGHLIGHTED IN YELLOW ARE ELIMINATION GAMES)