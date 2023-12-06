Connect with us

BASKETBALL: Raiders snap 3 game skid with Tuesday win over Franklin County

Published

Cooper Reed scored 22 points in a Red Raider win Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Two big quarters powered the Red Raiders Tuesday night. Senior Cooper Reed went off for a 22 point night and the Raiders pulled away late for a 57-50 win over visiting Franklin County – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR.

Coffee County saw a 11 point second half lead disappear into a tie game at 42-42 to close the third quarter.

But the Rebels were never able to take the lead away from the Raiders.

CHS was not very good at the stripe down the stretch, going 6-of-14 overall. But they were good enough to pull away, including a free throw from Jackson Shemwell and a pair from Courtland Farrar to seal the game in the final seconds.

Shemwell and Brady Wright each scored 9 points for the Raiders. Jayden Carter finished with 6, Cayden Trail 5, Farrar 4, and Camden Hunt 2.

Bubba Fuqua had a 20 point night for the Rebels. Coffee County forced 10 Rebel turnovers.

The win snaps a 3 game skid for the Raiders, who are now 3-4 overall. They will travel to Blackman Friday night.

