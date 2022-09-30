BASKETBALL: Raider senior Deion Subaran signs with Bryan College

Life is going well for Deion Subaran.

After, in his words, having a “pretty bad year” at Webb School, the new Coffee County Central senior feels at home, and now he is set for college.

In front of friends, coaches and teammates on Thursday, Subaran signed to play college basketball at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. It was a big moment for Subaran after an up and down past year.

“I had a pretty bad year .. at Webb,” explained Subaran. “But I was pretty good friends with Dayne (Crosslin) and his family and we decided to take the next step and move in with him and his family and it has worked out really well I think.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Subaran transferred to Coffee County Central over the summer and made an immediate impact for the Raiders during summer basketball workouts. He said the Raiders have made him feel at home.

“It was really different going from a school like Webb to Coffee County,” Deion explained. “These are all good dudes. They have made me feel so welcome.”

Bryan College competes in NAIA. Head coach Donald Rekoske was on campus at Coffee County for Deion’s signing Thursday, signaling that it was a big signing for the college.

“We gave him the biggest package we offer,” Rekoske told everyone in attendance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Subaran told Thunder Radio sports that he received a full academic scholarship to attend the college.

“(Coach Rekoske) was showing a lot of interest,” explained Subaran. “I was beign recruited by like 10 other schools. But they were really interested and they gave me full tuition.”

Subaran is expected to play point guard for the Lions.

The Raiders open the high school basketball season Nov. 15 at home against Rockvale. Click here for the full schedule.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.