Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Raider boys, girls in action Tuesday

Published

The Red Raider boys basketball team will be on the floor Tuesday for a pair of varsity games at the Manchester Recreation Complex – part of a 4-day long girls and boys team camp in Manchester.

The Raider varsity will take on Riverdale at 10 a.m. on court 1 at the recreation center and will play again at 2 p.m. vs. Tullahoma at the rec center on court 2.

The Raider JV will play at 9 a.m. against Riverdale and noon against Grundy County and 2 p.m. vs. Tullahoma. The Raider freshman team will play at 11 a.m. vs. Riverdale, 1 p.m. vs. Franklin County and 3 p.m. vs. Tullahoma. All boys games will be at the Manchester Recreation Center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders play at the high school on Tuesday – taking on Community at 2 p.m. and Tullahoma at p.m.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023