BASKETBALL: Raider boys, girls in action Tuesday

The Red Raider boys basketball team will be on the floor Tuesday for a pair of varsity games at the Manchester Recreation Complex – part of a 4-day long girls and boys team camp in Manchester.

The Raider varsity will take on Riverdale at 10 a.m. on court 1 at the recreation center and will play again at 2 p.m. vs. Tullahoma at the rec center on court 2.

The Raider JV will play at 9 a.m. against Riverdale and noon against Grundy County and 2 p.m. vs. Tullahoma. The Raider freshman team will play at 11 a.m. vs. Riverdale, 1 p.m. vs. Franklin County and 3 p.m. vs. Tullahoma. All boys games will be at the Manchester Recreation Center.

The Lady Raiders play at the high school on Tuesday – taking on Community at 2 p.m. and Tullahoma at p.m.