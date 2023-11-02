BASKETBALL: Public welcome to lunch and season ticket sales event for Raiders on Sunday

Tip-off for Coffee County Central basketball is less than two weeks away – both the CHS Lady Red Raiders and Red Raiders will host Cane Ridge on Nov. 14.

But everyone has a chance to hang out with the teams on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The public is invited to a complimentary lunch and season ticket sales blitz Sunday. Lunch will be served from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium; and season tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Both the girls and boys teams will also perform some brief workout drills for those in attendance. Those who purchase season tickets on Sunday will be able to select their seating location in the gymnasium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

–Season tickets are $100, including all regular season home games. With

your season ticket you can pick your seating location in the gym for the entire season, which comes in handy when the Patch is packed for big rivalry games like Tullahoma and high profile matchups like Blackman and Warren County.

-In addition to season tickets, you can purchase access to the “Raider Room” for an extra $100. That includes catered meals at each home game to take care of your dinner for the night.

-Custom Coffee County stadium seats are available for an additional $60.

For more information, contact copej@k12coffee.net

or taylora@k12coffee.net.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.