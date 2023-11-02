Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Public welcome to lunch and season ticket sales event for Raiders on Sunday

Published

Tip-off for Coffee County Central basketball is less than two weeks away – both the CHS Lady Red Raiders and Red Raiders will host Cane Ridge on Nov. 14.

But everyone has a chance to hang out with the teams on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The public is invited to a complimentary lunch and season ticket sales blitz Sunday. Lunch will be served from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium; and season tickets will go on sale at 2 p.m. Both the girls and boys teams will also perform some brief workout drills for those in attendance. Those who purchase season tickets on Sunday will be able to select their seating location in the gymnasium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Season tickets are $100, including all regular season home games. With
your season ticket you can pick your seating location in the gym for the entire season, which comes in handy when the Patch is packed for big rivalry games like Tullahoma and high profile matchups like Blackman and Warren County.

-In addition to season tickets, you can purchase access to the “Raider Room” for an extra $100. That includes catered meals at each home game to take care of your dinner for the night.

-Custom Coffee County stadium seats are available for an additional $60.

For more information, contact copej@k12coffee.net
or taylora@k12coffee.net.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can hear Coffee County basketball all season long on Thunder Radio WMSR. Below you can find the girls and boys schedules, as well as the Thunder Radio broadcast schedule.

Lady Raider basketball schedule 2023-2024. Cover art Channah Gannon (45) and Olivia Vinson (21).
Red Raider basketball schedule 2023-2024. Cover art Cooper Reed and Jackson Shemwell (5).
Thunder Radio broadcast schedule for 2023-2024 CHS basketball.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023