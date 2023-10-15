BASKETBALL: Olivia Vinson announces verbal commitment to Lipscomb

Olivia Vinson has options to play college basketball.

But when Lipscomb University basketball coach Lauren Sumski came calling, she knew that would be the option she chose for after high school.

Vinson recently received a scholarship offer from Lipscomb and she announced Sunday that she is verbally committing to play for the Lipscomb Bison after high school.

“I chose Lipscomb because I love the atmosphere of their program and how family oriented they are,” Vinson told Thunder Radio Sports. “I’ve always wanted to be close to home, and they make it a priority for their players to find themselves outside of basketball.

“Pursuing a high academic education along with being faith based is very important to me, and Lipscomb fits that criteria. Lipscomb was always a place that I had wanted to go for years and when I finally got the opportunity I knew it was home.”

Vinson has direct family ties to the Lipscomb women’s program. Her older sister Bella Vinson is an all A-Sun performer for the team about to begin her junior season. Lipscomb went 20-12 last season with a 13-5 conference record in the A-Sun. Lipscomb is located in Nashville, Tenn.

Olivia’s commitment comes before her junior season in high school – which begins next month. She can’t officially sign her National Letter of Intent until the November signing period prior to her senior season – a full year away. But her verbal commitment now is firm.

“I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the sport that I love at such a high level,” Olivia said in a social post Sunday. “I want to also thank everyone including all my coaches, family, friends and teammates that have been with me throughout this long and remarkable journey. I could not be more thankful for all these amazing people who have pushed me to be the player and person I am today. I want to give a special thank you to my dad (Matt Vinson) who has always been right there with me in the gym no matter the time or location. Thank you for the endless amount of money and time that you have spent traveling and working with me.”

Olivia Vinson. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Vinson figures to be a key part of the Coffee County Central Lady Raider team again this winter. She was an all-district performer her freshman and sophomore years. Last year she averaged 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Lady Raiders while shooting at a 41 percent clip from the floor. Her versatility allows her to play all 5 positions on the floor.

“It’s always exciting when one of your players has the opportunity to play at the next level,” commented CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “We are incredibly proud and excited for Olivia. She possesses everything it takes to be a successful collegiate player – we are lucky to have her as a Lady Raider.”

Vinson also had a scholarship offer from MTSU and was in contact with multiple other college programs when she decided to offer her verbal commitment to Lipscomb.

HIGH SCHOOL SEASON

