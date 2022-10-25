Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders edge Westwood in thriller

Published

Coffee Middle's Jenslee Nogodula works through a Westwood defender Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine)

Westwood and Coffee Middle exchanged haymakers Monday night (Oct. 24) in a thrilling rematch from last year’s overtime game.

In the end, Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders had just a little more punch.

CMS 8th grader Jaydee Nogodula buried a 3 with just over 4 minutes to play to put the Lady Raiders in front 41-39 and Westwood never recovered, with Coffee County pulling out a 48-42 win at Coffee County Central High School.

Kaysen Morgan scored 14 points, including 4 3-pointers for Coffee County Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine)

CMS was solid at the free throw line late to keep Westwood at a distance. Hayleigh Harris knocked down two free throws with 3:40 to play, putting Coffee County up 43-39, and Kaysen Morgan hit two more in the final seconds to get to the final score.

Westwood put up a valiant effort, led by 8th grade guard Jules Ferrell’s 25 points. Ferrell nailed 4 3-pointers on the night. Reece Finch also got into double-figures with 12 points. But Westwood only got a field goal from one other player – a long range 2 from Zallona Dillard.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Coffee County spread around the production. Morgan had 14 – 12 coming from the arc – and Jaydee Nogodula poured in 12. Lilly Matherne added 11 points and Harris had 7 for the Lady Raiders.

Both teams will meet again in a little under a month – 6 p.m. Nov. 18th. That game will be at Coffee County Central High School.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE COFFEE COUNTY BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE FOR THE REPLAY.

Up next, Coffee Middle begins conference play against Harris Middle on Thursday in Shelbyville. Meanwhile, Westwood hits the floor Tuesday night at home against Cannon County. You can hear the Westwood game on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown sports series. Girls tip at 6 p.m., boys to follow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Westwood 8th grader Jules Ferrell, left, led all scorers with 25 points Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine)
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022