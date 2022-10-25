BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders edge Westwood in thriller

Westwood and Coffee Middle exchanged haymakers Monday night (Oct. 24) in a thrilling rematch from last year’s overtime game.

In the end, Coffee Middle’s Lady Raiders had just a little more punch.

CMS 8th grader Jaydee Nogodula buried a 3 with just over 4 minutes to play to put the Lady Raiders in front 41-39 and Westwood never recovered, with Coffee County pulling out a 48-42 win at Coffee County Central High School. Kaysen Morgan scored 14 points, including 4 3-pointers for Coffee County Monday night, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine)

CMS was solid at the free throw line late to keep Westwood at a distance. Hayleigh Harris knocked down two free throws with 3:40 to play, putting Coffee County up 43-39, and Kaysen Morgan hit two more in the final seconds to get to the final score.

Westwood put up a valiant effort, led by 8th grade guard Jules Ferrell’s 25 points. Ferrell nailed 4 3-pointers on the night. Reece Finch also got into double-figures with 12 points. But Westwood only got a field goal from one other player – a long range 2 from Zallona Dillard.

Meanwhile, Coffee County spread around the production. Morgan had 14 – 12 coming from the arc – and Jaydee Nogodula poured in 12. Lilly Matherne added 11 points and Harris had 7 for the Lady Raiders.

Both teams will meet again in a little under a month – 6 p.m. Nov. 18th. That game will be at Coffee County Central High School.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE COFFEE COUNTY BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE FOR THE REPLAY.

Up next, Coffee Middle begins conference play against Harris Middle on Thursday in Shelbyville. Meanwhile, Westwood hits the floor Tuesday night at home against Cannon County. You can hear the Westwood game on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown sports series. Girls tip at 6 p.m., boys to follow.

